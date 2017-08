The coming end of the Nation-State?

Sabba – It is now out in the open and they are slowly starting to try and convince us that it is the best way forward, the natural way forward, what the historical process calls for. This is what the EU is all about, what it has always been about as Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi laid it out in his books, notably Pan-Europa (1923) and Practical Idealism (1925).

Kalergi is now a known figure in the alternative media sphere. Less known but as dangerous was Freddy Heineken – the beer man.

Freddy Heineken was a staunch advocate of the destruction of European states and put his name and fortune towards the achievement of this goal. He wrote a small book entitled “ The United States of Europe, A Eurotopia?”, published in 1992. Of course, he presents his projects with all the hasbara necessary to convince us that it is actually good for us – calling for ‘smaller and more homogeneous’ states, which would then be defenseless, easier to control and bully around by the usual suspects. Above is the map of Europe as he wanted it and, if you pay close attention, you will see that Yugoslavia is dismembered the way it had been afterwards, courtesy of the US-NATO-Jewish Alliance.

THIS is the real EU project. But most importantly, this is the Jewish eschatological project. Judaism teaches the Jews that they must destroy all boundaries, all nation-states and bring together all the ‘Nations’ as they call us into one so that there remain on earth only 2 ‘people’: the jews and the Gentiles. This, they say, is one of the conditions for their Moshiach to emerge.

The EU is only the most advanced prototype of their project.

If they manage to bring together the European countries, who are the most heterogeneous societies there are, then they will have no problem blending together the rest of the world. As I said before, they already partially succeeded as most people who come from European countries refer to themselves as Europeans, and the rest of the world also refers to us more and more as Europeans.

The author who penned this article calls himself the ‘International Man. He is arguing in favor of the destruction of nation-states but the states whose end he views favorably are Gentile states, of course! And once they disappear alongside our culture, history, heritage, our religions, who will remain as the unique racial based nation-state to rule us all?… Eretz Israel. CONTINUE READING