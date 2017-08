Henry Kissinger warns destroying Isis could lead to ‘Iranian radical empire’

THE INDEPENDENT – Henry Kissinger has warned that destroying Isis could lead to an “Iranian radical empire”. The former diplomat has suggested that once Isis is defeated, if Iran occupies the free territory, the result could lead to the emergence of a new empire. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

