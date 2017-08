Forget Bitcoin, meet BitСoen, The ‘Kosher’ Crypto-Currency for Jews ONLY

RT – Russian entrepreneur Viacheslav Semenchuk has announced plans for an initial coin offering (ICO) of the world’s first kosher digital currency aimed specifically at Jewish communities across the globe. The BitСoen, which comes from the Hebrew word ‘priest,’ has been created to simplify payments within Jewish communities, according to Semenchuk. At the same time, BitСoen can be bought by anyone. Semenchuk said he has invested $500,000 in the project and the new cryptocurrendy is based on a separately developed blockchain. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

