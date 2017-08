FRANCE – Jews rejoice as new law bans convicted antisemites, holocaust deniers and homophobes for standing for public office

The LICRA (Ligue Internationale Contre le Racisme et l’Antisémitisme ) rejoiced loudly, seeing immediately the significance of the event. On the evening of Monday 24 July 2017, the National Assembly effectively incorporated into the criminal law, in the form of an amendment, a punishment of ineligibility for public office for people convicted of “actions related to racism, antisemitism, holocaust denial, homophobia and any form of discrimination”.