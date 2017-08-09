Israeli Teens Charged for Tens of Thousands of Cyber Attacks



The two defendants, who were minors when the alleged offenses were committed, also earned over $613,000 from their illegal business

ed note–As we point out here on a regular basis, Judaism and the mindset it inevitably produces–religious, political, cultural, etc–is not ‘inclusive’, ‘tolerant’ or accepting of other views other than its own. As such, its adherents engage regularly in the business of shutting down any and all other viewpoints that do not contribute to the agenda which Judea, Inc has charted for itself, and whether it is violence/threats of violence, screeching, getting someone fired from their place of employment, computer hacking or whether it is the more subtle mechanism of steering the narrative in a more clever and cunning manner, the MO is/has been/always will be the same–

‘The Gentiles shall come to your light,

And their kings to the brightness of your rising…

You shall drink the milk of the Gentiles,

And draw milk from the breasts of their kings.

Strangers shall stand and feed your flocks,

And the sons of the foreigner shall be your plowmen and your vinedressers.

You shall be named the priests of the Lord and the Gentiles shall call you the servants of God.

You shall eat the riches of the Gentiles, and in their glory you shall boast as they surrender unto you their gold and incense…

The children of those who afflicted you

Shall come bowing down to you,

And all those who despised you shall fall prostrate at the soles of your feet,

The sons of foreigners shall build up your walls,

And their kings shall minister to you, as your gates remain open, day and night,

So that men may bring to you the wealth of the Gentiles,

And their kings led in humble procession before you,

For the nation which will not serve you shall perish, it shall be utterly destroyed…Book of Isaiah

Haaretz

Two 19-year-olds from central Israel were indicted on Tuesday for running a business that disabled websites by launching distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks on them.

The two committed tens of thousands of attacks, the indictment said, with the price per attack ranging from $20 to $500. Altogether, they earned at least $613,000 from their illegal business.

The indictment charges the two with various cybercrimes plus a series of other offenses, including conspiracy to commit a crime, obstructing justice and possession of child pornography.

The last charge stems from the many pedophilic photos and videos found when their computers were searched.

Both defendants were minors when the alleged offenses were committed.

Aside from launching their own DDoS attacks, the defendants also assisted two other groups of hackers, known as Lizard Squad and PoodleCorp, in initiating additional attacks, the indictment said.

The prosecution said the indictment was the result of a lengthy international probe conducted in conjunction with investigators from the United States, Britain, Holland and Sweden under the auspices of Europol. Several suspects were also arrested in other countries, the indictment added.

Attorney Maayan Haimovich, representing one defendant, blasted the police in a statement for “working tirelessly to leak confidential and classified material to the media.”

“As for the indictment, which also leaked, and hasn’t yet reached me, I can only say the case will be heard in camera,” the lawyer’s statement added.