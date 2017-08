ALT-RIGHT, NAZIS, AND KKK TO EMERGE FROM BEHIND KEYBOARDS TO FORM ‘LARGEST RACIST PROTEST IN DECADES’

NEWSWEEK – Law enforcement officials believe the rally could draw thousands, according to local media reports. Congregate Charlottesville, a multi-denominational clergy group, made a July call for 1,000 clergy, especially white clergy, to attend the rally in protest, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. According to the SPLC, Saturday’s event will be the first large-scale physical meeting by disparate white nationalist and far-right groups, who have previously been confined to extremist messaging boards, websites and social media. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

