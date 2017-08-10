Israel forces raid Catholic scouts camp

Continue reading
This entry was posted on 08/10/2017, 2:03 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 08/10/2017, 2:03 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by lolathecur on 08/10/2017 - 3:09 pm
Maybe this will open a Christians eyes to the hatefulways of Judaism. Nahhhhh!