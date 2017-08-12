1 dead, 19 injured after crash near ‘Unite the Right’ rally

continue reading
This entry was posted on 08/12/2017, 12:55 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 08/12/2017, 12:55 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Leila Abdelmeguid on 08/12/2017 - 1:24 pm
The Charger was later found to be registeted to Rabbi Schlomo Shekelstein. Uh oh.