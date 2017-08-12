«

State of emergency declared amid violence at Charlottesville’s ‘Unite the Right’ rally


Demonstrators stand ahead of a &quot;Unite the Right&quot; rally Saturday morning in Charlottesville, Virginia.

  1. #1 by Gwaredd Thomas on 08/12/2017 - 9:45 am

    Drumpf says: “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets (sic) come together as one!”

    To Drumpf, coming together means getting rid of all those nasty “White Nationalists” and other such scoundrels.

    The hammer-head can’t even spell. Commander in Cheat is more to the point.

  2. #2 by Hank on 08/12/2017 - 10:09 am

    nice and lame boilerplate response. i like it.

  3. #3 by PJ London on 08/12/2017 - 10:27 am

    The gathering was unsanctioned, it was not in the free speech area and you did not pay your money for a permit!
    Where the heck do you think you are? Caracas?

