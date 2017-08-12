State of emergency declared amid violence at Charlottesville’s ‘Unite the Right’ rally

continue reading
This entry was posted on 08/12/2017, 8:31 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 08/12/2017, 8:31 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Gwaredd Thomas on 08/12/2017 - 9:45 am
Drumpf says: “We ALL must be united & condemn all that hate stands for. There is no place for this kind of violence in America. Lets (sic) come together as one!”
To Drumpf, coming together means getting rid of all those nasty “White Nationalists” and other such scoundrels.
The hammer-head can’t even spell. Commander in Cheat is more to the point.
#2 by Hank on 08/12/2017 - 10:09 am
nice and lame boilerplate response. i like it.
#3 by PJ London on 08/12/2017 - 10:27 am
The gathering was unsanctioned, it was not in the free speech area and you did not pay your money for a permit!
Where the heck do you think you are? Caracas?