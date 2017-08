White Nationalists marching with torches like a lynch mob–Will they help the “Truth Movement” or are they being used to help bring Trump down?

ed note–the title says it all and is 100% correct. Once again we see how people who are more led by their emotions than reason and who have no innate understanding of the imperative of WINNING vis a vis the narrative allow themselves to get ‘caught up’ in the emotionalism of the moment and in the end–despite thinking they are striking a blow for ‘the truth’, instead–are used in furthering and strengthening the very agenda which they claim to be opposing. When demonstrations of this type take place, Judea, Inc and all its assorted sub-corporations could not be happier.