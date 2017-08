How They Do It–Ohio Man Charged With Murder In Virginia Car Attack Following White Nationalist Rally

ed note–like thunder following lightning, all can expect the obligatory cry of ‘patsy’ to emanate from all the predictable corners of ‘the movement’, along with all the side dishes that go with it–MK Ultra, mind-control subject, and of course, the now-obligatory cry of HOAX, accompanied with the idiotic claim that ‘nothing happened’, that the video showing the car ramming into the crowd was a ‘hologram’ and all the rest.

Experience however, and especially that experience attached to current events, says that this did happen. A daily perusal of the various ‘white nationalist’ websites, commentary, etc indicates regular and clear examples of–yes, let’s just call it for what it is folks, because in the final analysis, that’s what it is–racism and violence. Those guys strutting around at this rally with their AR15’s in full battle dress weren’t doing so as an expression of peace, tranquility and good will. All those guys making the Nazi salutes, wearing the Nazi regalia, etc, were not ‘crisis actors’ and it is safe to assume–again, based upon a daily perusal of what takes place on various WN websites, forums, etc–that they weren’t ‘plants’, given the amount of Hitler worship that goes hand in hand with WN discourse/activity these days.

There is no doubt that Judea, Inc is in full celebration mode this morning as a result of yesterday’s events. The various players involved in all of this performed MARVELOUSLY, and what’s best is the fact that they did not need a script beforehand, did not need to be coached and did not need to rehearse their lines. They went out there and acted like idiots, put Trump in the hot seat and in the process have made all opposition to Jewish skullduggery appear violent, unhinged, unstable and dangerous.

As a result of all of this, various Zionist groups, from the ADL to SPLC et al will find it easier to cozy up to the Islamic community in America so that the process of shifting the blame away from organized Jewish interests for their creation of all the anti-Islamic hatred that prevails in America will be made that much easier. Trump will be forced to kiss Judaic hind-quarters even more than usual in ‘proving’ he is not aligned with these types and will therefore find it harder to implement the various changes–including those associated with immigration reform–that must take place.

Once again, Judea, Inc controls the narrative and occupies the high ground as a result of this latest self-inflicted defeat on the part of Gentiledom and what’s worse is the fact that the lemmings were not forced over the cliff but rather jumped willingly and believing the entire time that by doing so they were striking a blow in saving their race, culture, people, history, etc