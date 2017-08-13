«
Right on cue: Jones, others, call Charlottesville violence a ‘false flag’


ed note (tony)…As predictable as a sunny day in late June. A pattern has developed over at infowars/prison planet, etc. Anytime something goes ‘boom’ and Mohammad pulled the trigger, it is REAL and Paul Joseph Watson says ‘the religion of peace strikes again’. If a non-Arab is involved, then it is a false flag, it didn’t happen, there were crisis actors, etc….

  1. #1 by Vickie Jacobs on 08/13/2017 - 7:32 am

    We see WHAT happened, WHERE it happened and WHY it happened but one needs to look under a microscope to find the parasites that started this.

    Three council members: Bob Fenwick (trained by the Jesuits) Kristen Szakos and Wes Bellamy. The real parasite is the mayor: Mike Signer…Jew.

    http://www.newsplex.com/content/news/Mayor-Mike-Signers-State-of-the-City-Address-411014015.html

    ed note–with all due respect, the parasites who started this are apparent, and it was not the jooz, the blacks, the mexicans, the muzzies or anyone else. As we have pointed out here on a regular basis, the WN ‘movement’ is littered with idiots who have NO UNDERSTANDING WHATSOFREAKINGEVER of the importance of perception nor of WHY it is important that they make a good impression when ‘selling’ their cause to the public. They parade around in their Nazi regalia, perform for the crowds and cameras with their nazi salutes, litter comments sections of websites with violent, racist language and then when necessary, engage in violent behavior in front of the whole world to see as took place this weekend.

