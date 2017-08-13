Yet another defeat for the ‘911 Truth’ Movement as Judea, Inc seeks to connect Trump to David Duke and violence in Charlottesville

continue reading
This entry was posted on 08/13/2017, 7:47 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 08/13/2017, 7:47 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Vickie Jacobs on 08/13/2017 - 8:11 am
University of Virginia has been one of the recruiting grounds for the CIA.
http://www.alternet.org/books/how-feds-are-recruiting-spies-campuses-across-us
32 people were killed at Virginia tech in 2007. Just keeps getting worse. It’s like a plague spreading.
ed note-Vicki, please, it’s painful to watch this type of grasping. What happened HAPPENED because unfortunately Gentiledom refused to heed the words of Jesus Christ when He warned about the Jews and their cunning, specifically to be as ‘meek as doves but as wise as serpents.’ They fall into each and every trap that is aid for them and this latest event is no different. If these people had the smarts that they claim to have, they would never have allowed neo-nazis, assault-weapon armed idiots into the rally or else publically distanced themselves from it all, which they did not. They have no one to blame for this but themselves.
#2 by Gary on 08/13/2017 - 8:27 am
More proof that you-MG -are smart to keep these people off your website. We all need to keep away from these nuts and stay in our own and unfortunately small but enlightened world. Maybe a few more people, seeing the intelligent discussion carried on here might come back for more,but events like this don’t help.
#3 by TonyFromIN on 08/13/2017 - 10:58 am
Well yes. The Sandyhookers poisoned the well. The WN types have rigged the well with dynamite and blew it up.