‘Alt-right’ Sites Blast Trump’s Condemnation of KKK, neo-Nazis as ‘Unforgivable Betrayal’

The groups who supported his campaign respond to presidential condemnation of their cause

ed note–again, prima efface evidence as to how completely disconnected from reality the Alt-Right/WN neighborhood has become.

For them to claim some sort of political sophistication that eludes the average American and then in the same statement to characterize Trump’s statement as a ‘betrayal’ underscores just how off the reservation these people are, no pun intended. A woman was killed, mowed down by a car–either deliberately or accidentally, no one knows for sure just yet–and images splayed across the JMSM showing assault rifle toting Rambo wannabes, white robe wearing klansmen and an assortment of characters dressed up as Nazis, and Trump is supposed to EMBRACE THIS, at the very moment that Judea, Inc is pulling out all the stops to get him IMPEACHED???

Like the disaster in the making known as the ‘Sandy Hook Hoax Brigade’, we warned you folks a long time ago that this was coming, only to be met by a wall of screeching and hollering that we were ‘white haters’ and all the rest of the bullshit, and and now it’s here and you can thank not only the idiots who organized this cluster f*** taking place in Charlottesville, but as well, all those over the years who could not/would not see that WN had become a tool of Zionism and was being steered down the road to disaster for the entire anti-Zionist, 9/11 Truth movement.

Haaretz

U.S. President Donald Trump’s delayed denouncement of the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, and other hate groups as “criminals and thugs” has disappointed and even angered some members of these groups, who supported his campaign and felt emboldened by his presidency.

Trump initially blamed “many sides” after a participant in a white nationalist rally in Virginia drove into a crowd and killed a counterprotestor on Saturday.

Under immense bipartisan pressure to issue a stronger statement, Trump on Monday explicitly denounced the KKK, white supremacists and neo-Nazis as “repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”

Richard Spencer, a prominent white nationalist and a leader of the so-called alt-right, said Trump’s statement was “vapid nonsense.”

Occidental Dissent, a white nationalist website, posted a statement that said whites had been “deserted by their president.” The article on the website continued, saying that “what Donald Trump has done today is an unforgivable betrayal of his supporters.” Former KKK leader David Duke chimed in as well, saying that the statement wouldn’t help Trump.

The “alt-right” or “alternative right” is a name currently embraced by some white supremacists and white nationalists to refer to themselves and their ideology, which emphasizes preserving and protecting the white race in the United States in addition to, or over, other traditional conservative positions such as limited government, low taxes and strict law and order.

The movement has been described as a mix of racism, white nationalism and populism.