LOL!!! Alex Jones Says ‘Jewish Actors Posed As Klansmen, etc’ In Charlottesville

ed note–Jones is not alone in this. Since we began running coverage and commentary of what took place there in Charlottesville, we have been inundated with emails from angry white nationalists who claim that simply by running pics of the guys in the white robes, those making the Nazi salute and of the Rambo wannbes toting their AR15s in full battle dress that we were ‘repeating the lies and slander’ of the Jews against whites, even though there is not an ounce of reason to suspect for a microsecond that the guys on the ground there in Charlottesville were anything other than what they appeared to be–the real deal.

What it underscores is a complete disconnect with reality on the part of some of these folks who themselves know–by virtue of hanging out on websites such as Daily Stormer and Stormfront–about the love affair that exists between the alt-right/WN crowd and Hitler, and yet, when it manifests itself in a real, visible way, suddenly it’s all a ‘set up’ made to make the Alt-Right/WN look bad.

Do I/we doubt for an instant that Jews engage in this kind of business? Of course not, they have a long track record of these kinds of shenanigans, but why would they need to in this case, given that the Alt-Right/WN crowd is more than willing to do it themselves, and to do so with their heads held high and with swelling pride in their love of ‘blood and soil’.

The Jewish Daily Forward

Radio host, conspiracy theorist and Donald Trump supporter Alex Jones was at it again Sunday with a theory that “leftist Jews” may have impersonated Nazis to discredit white supremacist protesters in Charlottesville, Va.

Speaking on “The Alex Jones Show” on August 13, Jones recalled his own experience, he said, protesting the Ku Klux Klan–

‘I mean, quite frankly, I’ve been to these events, a lot of the KKK guys with their hats off look like they’re from the cast of “Seinfeld.” Literally they’re just Jewish actors. Nothing against Jews in general, but they are leftists Jews that want to create this clash and they go dress up as Nazis. I have footage in Austin — we’re going to find it somewhere here at the office — where it literally looks like cast of “Seinfeld” or like Howard Stern in a Nazi outfit. They all look like Howard Stern. They almost got like little curly hair down, and they’re just up there heiling Hitler. You can tell they are totally uncomfortable, they are totally scared, and it’s all just meant to create the clash.’

As Jones explained in a video of his remarks video posted on Saturday. “ Virginia Riots Staged To Bring In Martial Law, Ban Conservative Gatherings.”

White nationalists gathered on Saturday for a “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville, ostensibly to protest a plan by local officials to remove a statue of Robert E. Lee. There were clashes between the white nationalists and counterprotesters, and a 32-year-old woman was killed when a car driven by a man who espoused neo-Nazi views plowed into a group of counter protesters.