Neo-Nazi Site Heads to Dark Web, Old Internet Forums After Being Dumped by Google, GoDaddy

ed note–the irreplaceable Mike Piper said it best years ago– ‘If Andrew Anglin did not exist all on his own, the Jews would have to invent him, given as useful as he is to their purposes…’

That Anglin and his Daily Stormer did their job well is beyond dispute. They have made all opposition to organized Jewish interests (and to the danger that these interests pose to Gentile societies) appear in exactly the light that Judea, Inc needs–violent, unhinged, unstable, etc. All historical revisionism, and especially that scholarly revisionism centering around WWII and the Hollerco$t has now been put back into the ‘proper’ light in which it existed up until the advent of the internet and as such has been made to appear crazy and disconnected with reality. True scholars and intellectuals and all the years and hard work they put into documentation and research now carries the stink of the feral dog Anglin. He was brought to international prominence during the time of the Trump campaign not because of his intelligence but rather because he represented the kind of ‘nazi’ that Judea, Inc needed in painting Trump as a racist who should not be made president.

Besides this however, one the of biggest prizes arising out of the rise and fall of Andrew Anglin has been the manner by which David Duke–an otherwise intelligent man and gifted speaker–has now forfeited all the progress he made in years past in scrubbing himself of the dirt that organized Jewish interests had used in trying to bring him down vis a vis his status as an ‘ex-klansman’. At a time when he was reaching large numbers of people and gaining an international standing for his message, it all came to a crashing, screeching halt the moment he sided up with Anglin, and he will never be able to clean himself of that, and especially not after Charlottesville.

Whether Anglin stays or goes as a stage prop in the great Judaic drama is a decision that organized Jewish interests will make. The talk on the street is that he is hiding out in one of the former Soviet republics and with at least one major lawsuit chasing after him he is therefore not likely to return to the US. With his website being shut down, his $–much of it doubtless originating from anonymous Jewish sources–has been cut off as well. He was used in painting Trump as a racist and an anti-Semite. He was used in bringing David Duke back down to the level where Judea, Inc needed him to be, and now–after Charlottesville–Anglin has served his purposes and is now being brought down by the very forces who built him up.

Does anyone doubt for an instant that he and his entire operation survived as long as they did for no other reason than that by their very nature they were serving the interests of the Learned Elders? As is demonstrated on a daily basis, whenever the Sanhedrin decides someone is a problem and has to go, the wheels begin turning and then–QUICKLY–so-and-so finds their world being turned upside down. Anglin was kept around because by his ugly, violent message and the means by which he advanced the agenda of the Learned Elders, most notably in the propagation of Muslim hatred (that was then used in forging closer ties between the Islamic community and organized Jewish interests in America and the West) as well as putting Hitler, WWII and the Hollerco$t back into their ‘proper perspective’ that Judea, Inc needs if her war against Gentiledom is to continue and succeed.

Haaretz

Neo-Nazi website the Daily Stormer, which helped organize a far-right nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday that turned violent, moved to the so-called Dark Web on Tuesday because its registration to use the open internet was revoked.

After GoDaddy dropped the site on Monday, a brief attempt to move to Google’s domain service ended with failure as well when the internet giant gave Daily Stormer the boot. The anti-Semitic blog was left no choice but to post a message saying the site would be inaccessible until further notice.

Google and GoDaddy said Daily Stormer had been evicted for violating their terms of use after publishing an offense article on Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old woman who was killed in Charlottesville on Saturday when a man plowed his car into a group of counterprotesters.

Andrew Anglin, the founder of Daily Stormer, did not respond to requests for comment.

In a reminder that the “alt-right” is not only a byproduct of the far-right, but also of original internet culture, Daily Stormer’s website on the open internet featured a crude drawing of the “Fail Whale,” an image that harkens back to the early days of Twitter, when the image of the whale would appear whenever the social media service went offline.

Unable to provide access to their regular blog content, the publishers advised regular tech savy readers to use a a third party chat service called Discord. However, in the time since the initial posting, Discord appears to have taken the AltRight.com server that hosted the chat offline, following other service providers that have distanced themselves from the extremist movement.

Despite the site’s inaccessibility, the Daily Stormer’s user remained active on other online forums. Dozens of users left comments directing others on how to access the alternate site on Tor, the browser through which one can access the Dark Web, a portion of the internet that is not indexed by popular search engines.

While some Daily Stormer users provided a link to the unlisted site on the Dark Web, others tweeted instructions on how to gain access to the site. In their conversations, several users blamed Jews for their site being down and said that white supremacists are a persecuted group who have been deprived of their freedom of speech.

Chatting in a popular comment thread titled “Surprise, Surprise, the ‘witness’ to the c-ville car crash is a CIA operative,” some users tried to prove that the details of Saturday’s attack had been falsified and played to white supremacist tropes that a government-led (and often Jewish directed) conspiracy is being wielded against them.

Unsurprisingly, similar conversations were being held on the 4Chan message boards, the home of chat threads that are considered too offensive for Reddit.

After being banned from alternative platforms later on Tuesday evening, Daily Stormer took to a more old-fashioned internet chat service called IRC. Looking at some of the ongoing chats in the IRC group, it appeared that were only a limited number of users active there, with some of them mostly asking how to use the service.

While it appeared that a version of Daily Stormer was indeed live on Tor, the site had only succeeded in making a single article accessible and the platform remained virtually un-navigable.