Putin Slams ‘Dangerous Soros’ For Driving America towards Civil War



ED Noor: There is nothing new regarding Soros’ history here. His international acts of criminality have almost overshadowed those of genocidal murderer Henry Kissinger; everyone knows him and his actions by now. Since the warning comes from America’s “uber enemy”, Vladimir Putin, his words and concern will be ignored in the West. With the deplorable events in Charlottesville so fresh in our minds, Soros’ involvement cannot be ignored. My next post is from a local policeman which only adds proof that this event was designed to turn out more or less as it did. Not down to the last detail, but set up to be disruptive and violent. They knew someone somehow would spark the tinderbox into an event that would serve their ultimate purposes. By Baxter Dmitry August 15, 2017 Vladimir Putin has warned the United States that George Soros is driving the country towards civil war, using divisive politics, violence and media propaganda to further his goals. Speaking at a cabinet meeting in the Kremlin, President Putin told senior advisors that George Soros is using his vast network of agitators to target America’s most sensitive points and cause turmoil. “Make no mistake, his endgame is revolution through civil war. In America he is using exactly the same tactics he uses everywhere. “ “George Soros is a well-known pyromaniac with matches in his back pocket pouring petrol onto a bonfire.” Putin also had a message for Americans. They must reject George Soros and his dangerous influence or else they run the risk of losing the country to globalist interests. “He does not own the world and he does not have the right to do whatever he wants. The people must come together and reject this dragon. We have no room for his divisive politics in Russia, and I think you will all agree we are much the better for that. With all due respect, America must reject George Soros’s vision.” This meeting featured the President pounding his fist on the table and vowing to arrest George Soros, and according to a Kremlin source Putin would enjoy nothing more than throwing the billionaire convicted felon in a jail cell and throwing away the key. In the financial world Soros is known for his divide and conquer strategies. In countless interviews, searchable on Youtube, he can be witnessed laughing and acknowledging his extremist personality. Soros’s financial tactics have netted him billions, but also earned him criminal convictions. Disturbingly, Soros uses the exact same tactics while meddling with democracies, attempting to seize power and undermine the voce of the people in sovereign nations. Russia officially declared that billionaire George Soros is a wanted man in their country, citing him and his organizations as a “threat to Russian national security”. Putin banned Soros and his organizations from operating in Russia last year due to the fact that Soros attempted to crash the Russian economy in the early 1990s. Since then Soros has used his wealth and political influence to incite violent uprisings and destabilize democracies throughout the region. Putin has watched crisis after crisis unfold in neighboring states. Now he is warning, in clear language, that Soros is using the exact same tactics in the United States. Share this: Facebook

