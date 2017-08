TUT Broadcast Aug 15, 2017

Tonight’s program–the unregenerate and unrelenting stupidity of the ‘White Nationalist’ neighborhood within the ‘911 Truth’ movement. At a time when Trump has the hounds of hell nipping at his heels over ‘Russiagate’, with a special prosecutor being appointed and a grand jury being impaneled, thousands of ‘truthers’ gather in Charlottesville, Virginia, dressed to the nines in their Nazi regalia, white robes with pointed hats, BDUs and strut around town with AR15s locked and loaded as they chant Nazi slogans for an all-too-eager Jewish mainstream media who utilize the events of that day to put even more pressure on Trump in the drive to see him pack his bags and leave 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.