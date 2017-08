ARMED TO KILL WITH ‘NON-LETHAL’ WEAPONS

DESERT PEACE – While Palestinian protesters are generally armed with rocks and a few sporadic Molotov cocktails, Israeli forces are armed with some of the world’s leading crowd control weapons. Live bullets larger than .22 caliber are the only ammunitions used during clashes that are considered lethal by Israeli standards, but the classifications of tear gas, rubber-coated steel bullets, sponge rounds and .22 caliber live bullets as non-lethal, is, according to medical professionals, misleading. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

