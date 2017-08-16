‘Daily Stormer’ website sending Nazis to harass funeral of woman killed in Charlottesville

ed note–as we have pointed out here regularly, rather than the ADL, SPLC, etc writing hitpiece after hitpiece after hitpiece describing what a ‘danger’ to American democracy the ‘Neo-Nazis’ and ‘anti-Shemites’ are, it is much more effective and far less costly to have dogs like Anglin & co go out there and make the case for them in living color. Everytime they open their mouths and begin their snarling and growling, Judea Inc gains in stature, credibility, and prestige which then results in the Zionist establishment becoming further entrenched and the minds of Gentiledom deeper entranced.

The white supremacist website The Daily Stormer is taking a page out of the Westboro Baptist Church playbook by sending self-described Nazis to the funeral of a woman who was allegedly killed by a white nationalist brethren in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Conservative journalist Laura Loomer revealed in a tweet on Tuesday that Daily Stormer system administrator Andrew Auernheimer, know as “Weev”, is recruiting like-minded people to protest the funeral of Heather Heyer, a counter-protester who police suspect was deliberately run down and killed by a member of a violent group opposing the removal of a Civil War-era statue in Charlottesville.

“Weev”, the system administrator for The Daily Stormer is planning on sending Nazis to #HeatherHeyer funeral. #Charlottesville,” Loomer wrote.

Her tweet included a screen shot of a post by “Weev” asking for “e-sleuths” to track down the funeral location.

“Yo, I need some research done,” Weev wrote. “What’s the location of this fat skank’s funeral.”

“Get on it, e-sleuths,” he added. “I want to get people on the ground there.”