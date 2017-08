EU funds firm supplying Israel with banned cluster weapons

ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – The European Union is giving millions of dollars of “research” funding to a company that is helping Israel evade an international ban on cluster weapons.Israel has specifically chosen the company, Elbit Systems, to supply new artillery cannons because a European manufacturer would restrict Israel from using cluster munitions. Yet the European Commission, the EU’s executive bureaucracy, is shrugging its shoulders, insisting to The Electronic Intifada that the funding follows ethical guidelines. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

