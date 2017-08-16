How They Do It– ‘There is a moral vacuum at the head of the republic’

ed note–as a follow-up to yesterday’s program and news updates, the entire Charlottesville fiasco–from the violent Antifa mobs on the left to the AR15 toting Neo-Nazis and white robe wearing KKK members on the right, all of it was a worthy-of-Spielberg production from top to bottom, north to south (no pun intended) left to right (again, no pun intended) and all in the service of Judea, Inc’s drive to put additional pressure on an American president that the Jewish state wants GONE immediately before he can do any damage to the Greater Israel project with his ‘ultimate peace deal’.

What’s most amazing about this entire phenomenon is the utter, absolutely stupidity of those making up the ‘alt-right’ who cannot/will not see how their incautious actions over the weekend have greatly assisted the agenda of the very same enemies whom they claim to be opposing. The ultimate deal maker will be dealing with the ultimate gorilla on his back as a result of all of this for the next 3.5 years, if he lasts that long.

In the meantime, our esteemed alt-right/WN ‘bretheren’ in the movement are now planning as many as 9 additional marches for this upcoming weekend, and all can rest assured that it will be as littered with images of AR15s, Neo-Nazi regalia and salutes and white robes as was the gathering in Charlottesville.

The reason Jews look so disparagingly at Gentiles whom they consider as dumb as beasts in the field? Because in large part they are correct. We fall for their tricks almost every time.

The Jewish Daily Forward

After three days of reflection about the events of Charlottesville, Donald Trump reiterated at a press conference on Tuesday afternoon that there was “blame on both sides.” This he followed up with the claim that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the Charlottesville protest, meaning also on the white supremacist side.

His angry refusal to acknowledge there is a qualitative difference between those who march with neo-Nazis and those who gather with anti-racists shows a failing that is not only political, but is personal.

We cannot know what is in a person’s heart. But we can see a person’s actions. Just as marching with Klan members and neo-Nazis in Charlottesville makes you culpable of racism even if your best friend is an African-American, the racist dog-whistles of a campaign, the repeated retweeting of racist memes and the refusal to promptly, consistently and properly condemn American neo-Nazism as an especially vile form of domestic hate makes this president blatantly incapable of moral leadership.

The White House staff has been visibly struggling to maintain a face of decency in the face of almost universal condemnation of Trump’s belated and weak statements about the violence surrounding the “Unite the Right” march in Charlottesville at the weekend.

Trump’s initial refusal to condemn the white supremacists could have been caution, or could have been reluctance. For a president who tweets racists at the drop of a hat and lies so blatantly and often, there is no merit to his assertion that his belated and half-hearted response was because he was waiting for the facts.

But he followed his belated Monday statement that “Racism is evil” with a storm of indignant tweets on Tuesday morning — including retweeting a notorious member of the “alt-right” and a retweet of an image of a vehicle murdering a CNN reporter.

And today, at Trump Towers in New York, he passionately championed a moral relativism that cannot tell the difference between on the one hand those who come to divide and yell racial slurs, who wave the swastika flag of the enemies of America and who murdered 6 million Jews within his lifetime, and on the other hand counter protesters bent on racial unity and a diverse tolerant society.

This is someone who would rather threaten the nuclear annihilation of North Korea than lose face. Someone who would rather threaten and defame the respected press than deal with the facts they report. Someone who has willfully and repeatedly likened the anti-fascists to the swastika-waving racists who sieg heiled and chanted “Jew will not replace us” — and worse — this weekend in Charlottesville.

When faced with blatant evil Trump has shown he is a leader with no moral sense. Ironically, and despite himself, that may be how he may unite the country. Already representatives from both major parties have condemned his words and actions. And we join in that condemnation. Nazis are Nazis President Trump, and those who support them are collaborators. Stand against them or stand aside.