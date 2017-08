Israeli school security official charged with possessing and spreading child porn

JTA

Prosecutors in Israel indicted a schools security official for possessing and disseminating child pornography.

The defendant, a 56-year-old resident of Rishon Lezion and the man responsible for providing security to the city’s schools and kindergartens, was indicted Wednesday at the city’s magistrates court approximately two weeks after his arrest, the news site nrg reported.

Police investigators found nearly 2,000 videos and 30,000 photos of child pornography on his home computer, according to a statement by the Central District Prosecutor’s Office. A cellular phone detectives said was his contained additional child pornography materials, the statement read. Some of the files had the phrase “pedo” in their names.

The defendant, who worked for the schools for years, is also accused of sharing the files with other consumers of illegal child pornography.

The indictment said this position, which gave him access to children and youths, made the defendant “seriously dangerous” to society.