Sen. Brian Schatz: Trump ‘not my president’ after blaming ‘both sides’ for Charlottesville violence


‘As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment…This is not my President.’

Sen. Brian Schatz expressed “disgust” with President Trump and said he is “not my president” after Trump on Tuesday insisted that he did nothing wrong over the weekend when he declined to specifically condemn neo-Nazis and white supremacists.

“As a Jew, as an American, as a human, words cannot express my disgust and disappointment,” Schatz, D-Hawaii, wrote in a tweet. “This is not my President.”

Trump told reporters at Trump Tower on Tuesday that “there is blame on both sides” for violent protests in Charlottesville, Va., this past weekend, reverting to his original position on the matter.

Under political pressure, Trump on Monday singled out “KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups” for condemnation, after neglecting to name the groups in his initial statement on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Trump said the media has not sufficiently criticized “alt-left” groups that also participated in the Charlottesville rally.

He said there are “fine people” on both sides, along with some “bad people.”

 

