Two Israeli Jews Arrested For Operating World’s Largest DDoS-For-Hire Operation


HAPPY MERCHANT INTERNET TROLL

INFORMATION LIBERATION – Two young Israeli men alleged by this author to have co-founded vDOS — until recently the largest and most profitable cyber attack-for-hire service online — were arrested and formally indicted this week in Israel on conspiracy and hacking charges.

On Sept. 8, 2016, KrebsOnSecurity published a story about the hacking of vDOS, a service that attracted tens of thousands of paying customers and facilitated more than two million distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks over the four year period it was in business. CONTINUE READING

 

