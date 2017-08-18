FLASHBACK – SPAIN issues arrest warrant for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over 2010 Gaza flotilla attack

THE INDEPENDENT – 16NOV15 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and seven other former and current government officials are at risk of arrest if they set foot in Spain, after a Spanish judge effectively issued an arrest warrant for the group, it has been reported.

According to the Latin American Herald Tribune, Spanish national court judge Jose de la Mata ordered the police and civil guard to notify him if Mr Netanyahu and the six other individuals enter the country, as their actions could see a case against them regarding the Freedom Flotilla attack of 2010 reopened