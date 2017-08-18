«
FLASHBACK – SPAIN issues arrest warrant for Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu over 2010 Gaza flotilla attack


THE INDEPENDENT – 16NOV15 – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and seven other former and current government officials are at risk of arrest if they set foot in Spain, after a Spanish judge effectively issued an arrest warrant for the group, it has been reported.

According to the Latin American Herald Tribune, Spanish national court judge Jose de la Mata ordered the police and civil guard to notify him if Mr Netanyahu and the six other individuals enter the country, as their actions could see a case against them regarding the Freedom Flotilla attack of 2010 reopened

  3. #3 by Jim Reinhart on 08/18/2017 - 9:29 am

    Crush masonry and Zionism will fall. Judaism, no different from Samaria (Israel) was a fraud from the beginning with no history in Egypt, stolen ideas by a nomadic people of destruction where ever they have been, from the Indo-Aryan, Arabian Peninsula, Canaan, Kaganate and Khanates after being thrown out of Alexandria in 415 AD for the attempt of the same atrocities of the Persian (Esther) and Maccabee (Greek) butchering and slaughter of innocents, then on to Europe and the establishment of usury there, making Kings and Queens beg for more power. Judaism has always been a fraud based on human sacrifice, butchering and holocaust (burnt offering – as if God needs a burnt offering!). Abraham is Vedic, Septuagint written in Greek is stolen from Egypt where they never were. When they speak, it is in lies, their native tongue. Their father was a murderer from the beginning and their fruit proves it. They are people without a conscience, as are the top of masonry, B’nai B’rith are Jewish orders of Freemasonry.

