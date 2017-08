The Neocons Are Pushing the USA and the Rest of the World Towards a Dangerous Crisis

ed note–this was what we have spent the last year warning about, and moreso, why it was important that ‘muuvmnt’ people not let themselves get caught up in the heat of the moment and in a hasty rush to judgment based solely on their own personal emotionalism, add their voices to those of the pro-war/pro-Armageddon/pro-Judea, Inc conspiracy trying to circumvent what Trump plans to do. We warned that he–for reasons of exigency–was going to say and do things that were going to be unnerving, that he would make all sorts of gestures towards Jewish interests but that rather than this be the deciding factor as to where he stands and where he intends to go, that instead ‘we the people’ should focus more on the screeching campaign against him and the OVERT moves on the part of Israel and her various tentacles to bring him down as the more sure indicator.

The article below is very important in its honest and accurate analysis as to where we are with all of this and no one should make the mistake of thinking that in many ways, we are not ‘down to the wire’ on this. Judea, Inc is chopping off heads, legs, arms and everything in between right now in what can only be called a political bloodbath, and the only thing that Trump can do at this point is to resort to his own version of the ‘Samson Option,’ which is to unleash the military, law enforcement, and intelligence resources who are loyal to him and who understand how serious all of this is, and as much as ‘we the people’ who are actively engaged in the business of resistance against the NWO THINK we would welcome such a development, keep in mind that the other side has all sorts of nasty counter-measures that they can employ as well and that in the end, all of us are going to wind up feeling the heat from all of this in a manner very real and very ‘up close and personal’.