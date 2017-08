The Trump administration’s 3 ‘court Jews’ disgrace themselves

ed note (Tony)…Jewish columnist Dana Milbank engages in the usual (bordering on cliche) wailing, moaning, screeching, hollering, bellyaching, howling, sobbing, weeping, and sniveling that TUT readers have been accustomed to. Link here Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 08/19/2017, 10:07 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.