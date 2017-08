TUT Broadcast Aug 20, 2017

Tonight’s program–the fiasco taking place last weekend in Charlottesville had as its primary objective one thing–putting enormous, dare we say INSUPPORTABLE–political pressure on Donald J. Trump, President of the United States, as an extension of the same strategy used by hyenas in driving out a male lion–exhaustion and the desire for some peace of mind and quiet of soul.

In the immediate aftermath, Trump announces the quitting of Steven Bannon, his chief strategist and adviser in what some have claimed represents a ‘betrayal’ on the part of Trump to the ‘anti-White conspiracy’ being waged by Gentiledom’s eternal enemy, Judea, Inc.

HOWEVER, Bannon’s statement upon departure that this was ‘war’ and that he was now going to concentrate his energies on defeating Trump’s enemies, using Breitbart News as the vehicle for doing so, indicates that what is really afoot is that Trump is preparing to employ the ‘Samson Option’, utilizing Bannon as the field commander in doing so, by setting loose certain pieces of information heretofore kept out of public sight and thus out of public discourse–whose primary target are those working in Tel Aviv who have sworn mind, body, and soul to see Trump removed as POTUS before he can affect any changes vi a vis Judea’s long-awaited/long planned destruction of Rome as payback for the events of 70 AD.

ALSO, special guest appearance by the one and only irreplaceable Michael Collins Piper whose yesterday words ring incredibly true today, and particularly in the aftermath of the events taking place in Charlottesville last weekend.

Caveat Emptor–not for the faint of heart or hopelessly closed-minded so listen at your own risk.