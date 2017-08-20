«
WATCH – Hervé Ryssen – The Jews and the Russian Revolution


Sabba – This video (in French with English subtitles) is a very good and comprehensive synthesis of everything we need to know about the savage jewish butchery that shook Christian Russia in 1917. We should stop referring to it as ‘Russian’ Revolution as there was nothing Russian about it. More than that, the jews were so vicious and ferocious in their destruction of anything Russian that they purposefully chose not to include the name Russia in their newly created state – the USSR – as if to erase Russia from the pages of History and from Mankind’s memory. What they did to the Russians is what they are doing to the Palestinians and the Middle Eastern Arabs in general and what they promised to do to all of us, as soon as they get a chance. This video should encourage us all to do whatever we can to build and strengthen a ‘Christlamic’ Alliance because that is truly the only thing that will save us from the synagogue of Satan.

  1. #1 by Sassine on 08/20/2017 - 10:01 am

    so many comparisons between the Bolshevik jew leaders and the social democrat leftist today they are already priming the leftist liberals to want to shut up, or kill everyone that doesn’t agree with them.

  2. #2 by Jim Reinhart on 08/20/2017 - 10:27 am

    The Bolsheviks were financed out of the US and the Zionist Paneuropeans and run out of the US by Jacob Schiff and the Wilson Administration. The US is a Masonic Kabbalist state of the devil since the beginning. It’s genocides of people around the world with the UK is unmatched in human history. For more on the Judeo-masonic revolution in Russia, see Forbidden History; Masonic Revolutions – The Slaughterhouse of Osiris 1/12 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYbmkBOH0OE There are 12 parts. Videos of Holodomor are also available as well as the Jewish Young Turks. These are the most evil of mankind. Since the Talmud and Kabbalah, evil has reached a fever pitch of those who call themselves conservatives and liberals who are neither as both are necessary for a balanced life among all living things. We prefer to profit off of death and destruction and call it religion, industry and governance. The putrid acts of the Bolsheviks, Maoists, Jacobins, Americans, British, Israel et. al. all have their foundations in the Judeo-masonic order.

