ANTIFA MANUAL FOUND On Evergreen College Campus: Shut Down Their Rallies ~ Force The Media To Show Our Side As The Righteous One

Ed Noor: Many of these Antifa rioters are first and second daycare generation children ~ daycare being a societal mistake created by my older generation when we were suckered by feminism into sending our children to state-funded and -regulated (((Communist))) institutions while we slaved to pay for the privilege of being working women ~ as our children were mollycoddled by “safe spaces” from very young, always a goal of communism and cultural Marxism. The problem is, as we have seen with Antifa violence, often the perpetrators are the very teachers and professors, our own children, those who never outgrew their fascination with communism and pass on the poison to our grandchildren. This copy of the Antifa Manual, that is used by the George Soros funded, violent, anti-American, anti free-speech radical group, was allegedly found on the Evergreen College campus. The content of this manual is disturbing and should be read by every American, so we understand what we are up against. It helps to explain why these groups call our President and his supporters “Hitler” or “racists” or “homophobes.” It’s not that Trump or his supporters are any of these things, it’s just part of a campaign to humiliate and shut down any opposition to radicals whose ultimate goal is a one world order and the destruction of capitalism in America. Continue reading Here. Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 08/21/2017, 8:44 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.