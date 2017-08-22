«
‘Are you one of them neo-Nazis?’ Man stabbed in bizarre attack in Colorado


ed note–please keep in mind the fact that had the organizers and participants in the events in Charottesville kept the narrative sane and respectable and rather than allowing a bunch of skinheads, armed-to-the-teeth ‘Militia’, KKK members, and SS wannabes to participate in what would otherwise have been a perfectly appropriate response to the planned removal of a statue of the rightly-venerated Robert E. Lee that there would be none of this taking place right now.

Yes, we can blame ‘Djooz’ for the manner in which things such as this are presented and misrepresented in the JMSM, but at the same time, the other side contributed to it as well in a manner that can only be described as ‘indispensable’.

  1. #1 by PJ London on 08/22/2017 - 6:30 am

    Generally I support the comment of the ‘ed’ but really ; ‘ than allowing a bunch of skinheads, armed-to-the-teeth ‘Militia’, KKK members, and SS wannabes to participate ‘.
    How in the name of all that is sane, is anyone supposed to be able to stop them coming to an open rally?
    Antifa were there, are the organisers responsible for them?
    The police were not there, is the organiser responsible for them?
    It is the police and authorities job to ensure that peace is maintained.
    Should the Unite the Right have come armed and killed the so-called ‘Nazis’?
    Why not shoot Antifa as well?
    At no stage did Unite the right initiate violence.
    It has not been shown that the Nazis initiated violence.
    It is proven that the Police escalated the situation towards violence with the connivance and agreement of the town.
    It is proven that Antifa on numerous occasions initiated violence.
    Anyone who conflates turning up (regardless of your opinions or dress) with violence is both a fool and a sorry excuse for liberal thought.
    If you have principles, defend them do not cringe and bow to the obscene thuggery and censorship called PC.

    ed note–it’s not an issue of ‘PC’, but rather of ‘fighting smart’. The ‘movement’ had everything to lose and nothing–repeat, NOTHING–to gain by allowing these idiots to participate. They–the ‘alt-right’–paid for the permit and as such had the right to allow/disallow whoever they wanted. Besides, all one need do is visit any ‘alt-right’ website and see for themselves the love affair that exists with the 3rd Reich on a daily basis to conclude that they are simpatico with the whole idea of Hitler worship/rehab, so let’s not play the game that somehow they just really, really, really wanted to do the smart thing but that their hands were tied. Let’s not forget as well that it was no less than Anglin at DS himself who helped ‘organize’ this rally and to get warm bodies on the ground there in exactly the manner as Judea, Inc needed in order to set the stage for what transpired during and after.

