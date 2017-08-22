How They Do It– Donations to ADL surge following Charlottesville

ADL claims 1,000% increase in donations in aftermath of Charlottesville attack

Israel National News

Donations to the Anti-Defamation League, one of the oldest organizations in the United States that aims to fight discrimination and anti-Semitism, have spiked sharply since the violence in Charlottesville, the group said Monday.

ADL spokeswoman Betsaida Alcantara said donations like the one from James Murdoch — head of Fox News, who last week announced a million-dollar donation – as well as those from corporations like Apple, Uber and MGM Resorts yielded a rise of “1,000%” last week, compared to the weekly average donations since the beginning of the year.

The ADL, headquartered in New York, did not specify to which dollar amount this surge had led.

On Monday, the big bank J.P. Morgan also joined the ranks of the donors, Alcantara said.

The bank announced a million dollar-gift to be shared by the ADL and the Southern Poverty Law Center, according to US media.

Donors have shown greater interest in supporting the ADL since the August 12 violence at a neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesvile, Virginia, when a car rammed into counterprotesters, killing one and injuring another 19.

Another organization to combat racism and anti-Semitism, the Los Angeles-based Simon Wiesenthal Center, has also recorded major donations since then. One came from California actor and former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger.