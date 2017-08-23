«
THE RIDDLE OF THE JEW’S SUCCESS


JUDAISM JEW WORLD ORDER

Sabba – A book to download and study assiduously.

By F. RODERICH-STOLTHEIM, 1927 – If there are riddles in the history of the nations, then the Jews most certainly present one of the chief instances; and, whoever has occupied himself with the problems of humanity, without advancing so far as the great problem of the Jews, has, so far as knowledge and experience of life are concerned, merely skimmed the surface of the subject.

There is scarcely a field, from Art and Literature to Religion and Political Economy, from Politics to the most secret domains of sensuality and criminality, in which the influence of the Jewish spirit and of the Jewish entity cannot be clearly traced, and has not imparted a peculiar warp or trend to the affairs in question.

Indisputable as these facts are, it is nevertheless equally certain that Science, Literature and the Press, which concern themselves, not only in Germany, but all the world over, with all manner of valuable knowledge, display the utmost anxiety to avoid casting any light into the secret and mysterious sphere of Jewish influence. It is, as if a silent mandate had been issued, that the essential relations of life with Jewdom are on no account to be disturbed — that the Jews, in fact, are not to be discussed. And thus, one is entitled to maintain, that in no department of knowledge is the ignorance of our learned men so pronounced, as it is in everything, which is connected with the Jews. CONTINUE READING

 

  1. #1 by lobro on 08/23/2017 - 10:48 am

    i find stoltheim, like sombart, way too awestruck by the jew, such as

    In his meritorious book: “Die Juden und das Wirtschaftsleben”, ( The Jews and the Economic Life ) Professor Werner Sombart is at pains to prove nothing less than that the economic des- tinies of states and nations stand in immediate relation to the wanderings of the Jews. What further conclusions he then proceeds to attach to this theory, can best be summed up as follows: to whatever spot the Jews turn their footsteps, there trade and culture at once blossom forth; but, if they with- draw, commerce decays and prosperity disappears.

    all due respect to the good prof but he is full of shit there, the reality is the exact opposite, for a solid german text on the issue, why not try The Manifesto for the Abolition of Enslavement to Interest on Money by Gottfried Feder (1919), e.g., Hitler’s financial policies

    “Hitler not only engaged in barter trade which meant no discount profits for bankers arranging bills of Exchange, but he even went so far as to declare that a country’s real wealth consisted in its ability to produce goods; nor, when men and material were available, would he ever allow lack of money to be an obstacle in the way of any project which he considered to be in his country’s interests. This was rank heresy in the eyes of the financiers of Britain and America, a heresy which, if allowed to spread, would blow the gaff on the whole financial racket.”

    that’s right, prosperity arises out of PRODUCTION, not manipulative speculation, usury and fiat currency, jew’s great gift to the world, the other one being the bubonic plague.
    But this simple truth won’t get you a Nobel in economics, sooner a jail sentence.

  2. #2 by Lasse Karagiannis (@Amalek_) on 08/23/2017 - 11:26 am

    There is no riddle. The Jew is taught to despize and cooperate against the Non-Jew
    Learn from Rabbi David Bar Chaim

    Pardon my english here:

