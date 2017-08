BELGIUM – Soldiers attacked by knife-wielding man in Brussels, incident treated as ‘terrorist act’

RT – A knife-wielding man has been shot dead in the center of Brussels after attacking a group of soldiers, injuring two of them, the Belgian authorities said. The man shouted “Allahu Akbar” (or was it Yahweh Akbar?…) twice while carrying out the attack, according to federal prosecutor’s office spokeswoman Esther Natus. “We do consider it a terror attack,” AP quoted Natus as saying. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 08/26/2017, 4:17 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.