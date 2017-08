Israel Destroys Palestinian School Day Before Classes Begin

MINT PRESS – Days after residents in an isolated Bethlehem-area village received stop work orders for mobile homes being set up as a school — structures for which locals insisted they had obtained the necessary permits — Israeli forces reportedly raided the village Tuesday and seized the classrooms. The raid into Jubbet al-Dib came a day before the first day of the school year, leaving some 64 students from the 1st to 4th grade without a school to attend on Wednesday, Palestinian Authority-owned Wafa news agency reported. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 08/26/2017, 4:16 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.