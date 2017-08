ITALY – Venice mayor: Anyone shouting ‘Allahu akbar’ in St Mark’s Square will be shot

THE INDEPENDENT – Venice’s controversial mayor has declared that anyone shouting “Allahu akbar” in the city’s famous St Mark’s Square will be shot “after three steps”. Luigi Brugnaro also said the Italian city was safer than Barcelona, where terrorists killed 13 people earlier this month in a van attack at the La Rambla tourist hotspot. His previous controversial stances have included a ban on books about homosexuality in Venice’s schools. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

