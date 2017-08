US Airlifts I.S.I.S Jewhadists In East Syria

PRESS TV – The US has airlifted a number of Daesh Takfiri terrorists near the eastern Syrian city of Dayr al-Zawr, where Syrian troops are closing in on the Takfiri terrorists, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says. The London-based group said two US helicopters conducted the operation in Beqres, a suburban area east of Dayr al-Zawr on Thursday morning, taking four Daesh members and a civilian from a house used as an arms depot. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

