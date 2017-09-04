How They Do It– Netanyahu lectures Palestinians that ‘Children should be taught to love, not hate and kill’

Prime Minister Netanyahu releases new video blasting the Palestinian Authority for naming schools and streets after terrorists.

But then, what more would we expect from a group of religious nutcases whose religion commands that they murder Gentiles, just one passage of which reads to wit–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

Israel National News

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a new video Sunday, slamming the Palestinian Authority propensity for naming streets and schools after terrorists who murdered Jews.

“I want you to close your eyes and imagine,” Netanyahu began. “I want you to imagine a seven-year old girl named Fatima. She is walking to school with her mother, and sees a statue, and asks ‘who is that?’ Her mother answers-that is Khaled Nazzal. He planned the murder of 22 Israeli school children and four grown ups.”

Netanyahu continues in a similar vein, pointing out the various monuments the Palestinian Authority has erected to terrorists Dalal Maghrabi, who murdered 38 Israelis in 1978’s Coastal Road Massacre, and Abu Sakkar, responsible for the death of 15 Israelis.

“Children should be taught to love and respect, not hate and kill,” Netanyahu concluded. “There are so many champions of peace to dedicate statues to. Why do the Palestinians consistently choose to honor mass murderers?”

The carefully-crafted video style has become one of Netanyahu’s trademarks. The Prime Minister started releasing short video clips of himself speaking out on selected issues back in 2016, with the videos often going viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views within a few hours.

The videos usually follow a similar format: Netanyahu sits behind his desk, a portrait of his family on his right, an Israeli flag to his left, and speaks in English directly to the camera.