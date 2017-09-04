«
USS Liberty Survivor Bryce Lockwood Meets With President Donald Trump


ed note–People don’t just stroll up to individuals such as the POTUS. They have to be screened, investigated, vetted, etc, etc, etc, a process that takes a lot longer than simply strolling up and saying ‘hi’ to the President.

Odds are that this meeting was arranged by Trump himself. As we theorized on this website, it is somewhere between likely and probable that Trump was planning to use the LIBERTY issue in gaining concessions from Netanyahu viz a viz the ‘peace deal’, but that Israel–having gotten wind of what was coming–decided to nix this by issuing her own recent ‘admission’ that indeed she knew the LIBERTY was an American ship, but that another American president who stuck his nose into the troubles of the Middle East–LBJ–ordered her to attack.

Whatever the case may be, it is very important to note that no American president has DARED meet with the LIBERTY survivors and that this latest development no doubt has the jackals in Israel quite nervous.

  1. #1 by George on 09/04/2017 - 9:34

    The key thing is that will (the purpose of the meeting) go anywhere–or just some more ‘patriot’ photo op.

  2. #2 by Derek on 09/04/2017 - 9:34

    “Whatever the case may be, it is very important to note that no American president has DARED meet with the LIBERTY survivors and that this latest development no doubt has the jackals in Israel quite nervous”

    So much so that R.T had a “crosstalk” with the author in question and they invited nutty Ken O’Keef who true to form “blew up” at the mention of L.B.J and started ranting about the Talmud, Goys, cattle 9-11 and so on ….. watch him loose his sh*t.

    Anybody who had never heard about the Liberty who tuned into this out of curiosity would have been fine up until this moment …. way to go Ken, you may be telling the truth but straying off the subject like that made you look like a good ol’ anti Semite whack job.
    You can almost hear the click of the mouse when they all tuned out.
    Surprised he did not start on about how a Sandy Hook mother looks like Susan Bro and the victims are really stunt men.

    Mark it should have been you on that program.

  3. #3 by Enver Masud on 09/04/2017 - 9:34

    June 8, 1967: The Day Israel Attacked the USS Liberty — http://www.twf.org/News/Y2013/0608-USSLiberty.html

