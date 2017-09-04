USS Liberty Survivor Bryce Lockwood Meets With President Donald Trump

ed note–People don’t just stroll up to individuals such as the POTUS. They have to be screened, investigated, vetted, etc, etc, etc, a process that takes a lot longer than simply strolling up and saying ‘hi’ to the President.

Odds are that this meeting was arranged by Trump himself. As we theorized on this website, it is somewhere between likely and probable that Trump was planning to use the LIBERTY issue in gaining concessions from Netanyahu viz a viz the ‘peace deal’, but that Israel–having gotten wind of what was coming–decided to nix this by issuing her own recent ‘admission’ that indeed she knew the LIBERTY was an American ship, but that another American president who stuck his nose into the troubles of the Middle East–LBJ–ordered her to attack.