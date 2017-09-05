«
IS SWEDEN A BETA TEST VERSION OF THE FUTURE NOAHIDE SOCIETY ?


Sweden is the most populous of the four nations with 10 million people  In 2000 82% of Swedes were followers of the Church of Sweden  , by 2015 that percentage had droppedto 63% There is a yearly drop members of the Church of Sweden of nearly 1 percent every year .One of the reasons for that could be the extremely liberal positions of the Church on most subjects The Church of Sweden is the only Church with an openly lesbian Bishop Eva Brunne. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by mothman777 on 09/05/2017 - 9:34

    I think we will really only see Sweden under the Noahide Laws when the death penalty for Christians and members of all the other ‘idolatrous’ religions there is physically imposed. This will only happen when the Noahide Laws have been introduced by stealth into a great many other countries, because if the true face of the Noahide Laws is shown too soon in just one nation, people will be able to say; “Look what happened when they allowed Noahide Laws in the USA, and all those people got slaughtered in a Bolshevik-style mass slaughter, we cannot allow those same laws to be made law in our own nations”.

    What will happen is that the Noahide Laws will be introduced in a great many countries, but not physically effected, just as they are not yet physically effected in the US, till the military backup to fully implement those murderous laws is fully in place, then and then only will all countries at once suddenly physically enforce them overnight, with masses hauled off to FEMA camps or their equivalent and then slaughtered, with a media blackout about what is happening, with missing people or deaths possibly being blamed on ‘ISIS’ insurgents, for instance, so they will likely do this during a time of considerable civil unrest when terrorist activities are rife, so that no one will know who is doing what to whom. The suspension of the constitution will be a signal in the US for instance that this is about to happen.

    http://www.takebackourrights.org/docs/Christians-full%20page.html

