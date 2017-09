TUT Broadcast Sept 5, 2017

Tonight’s program–‘Disinformation agents’ within ‘the movement’–easier created/cultivated than some realize. Rather than all the cloak and dagger that some assume takes place, sometimes all it takes is a few flattering emails and a steady flow of cash-ola.

Also–President Donald Trump becomes the first US President to meet and greet a survivor of the USS LIBERTY–what it means in the tug of war between 1600 Pennsylvania Ave and Tel Avivand what kinds of ‘countermeasures’ that Judea, Inc is likely to deploy in scuttling any maneuvers that the White House may be planning in bringing about the President’s much discussed ‘peace deal’ in the Middle East.

And finally, the icing on the cake, a special guest appearance by the one and only Michael Collins Piper who gives some perspective as to the ‘love affair’ that exists between members of the American political class and the organized Jewish interests who put them in power.

As usual, not for the hopelessly closed-minded or comfortably numb.