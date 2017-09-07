What’s the Glue that Holds the Jewish People Together? 

ed note–as much a no-brainer as it is (or at least should be amongst rational, thinking people) nevertheless as we point out here on a regular basis, a person CANNOT understand the modern world of geo-politics, economics, and the tumultuous rumblings beneath our very feet these days without first understanding this thing known as organized Jewish power, something which cannot be understood without first understanding the Jewish mindset, in and of itself the inevitable by-product of Jewish thinking which is the inevitable by-product of Judaism.

In an essay encompassing just about 750 words, here we have a bird’s eye view as to why the world is hurtling towards the precipice of complete and irrevocable destruction and yet why very few–and we stress, VERY FEW–seem to be willing/able to recognize what the root cause of the impending collapse of the world system is all about by devoting to it the required reasoned and rational thinking in lieu of their own brand of religion-based emotionalism.

The first thing worth noting is the fact that our esteemed Hebraic author makes quite clear that indeed it is the Torah, otherwise known as the Old Testament, which is the ‘glue’ holding the Jewish people together throughout the ages, to wit–

‘Judaism, and by that I mean the Torah, is our guidebook for everyday living. By studying and making an effort to follow it, that’s how we serve God and our people, which are one in the same…’

Followed up by–

‘I often ask myself two questions, Have we survived solely because tragedy and persecution has made us strong, or is it our Torah that keeps us together, giving us the strength to continue despite our calamitous history? I believe it’s the latter…’

We are forced to underscore this due to the fact that there is a depressingly high number of ‘experts’ and other assorted commentators within ‘duh muuvmnt’ who claim with absolute dogmatic certainty that modern day Judaism and its adherents are as disconnected with the ‘holy’ books of Moses (known as the Torah) as much as a practicing prostitute is disconnected with the virtues of chastity, honesty, and continence.

This simply is not the case at all, and all one need do is read what the Jews themselves write on a daily basis for proof of this fact. Every time a Palestinian (or any other Gentile for that matter) is killed, every time a home is bulldozed, every time some new legal measure is put into place the end result of which is the ‘cleansing’ of that piece of real estate lying between the Nile and Euphrates rivers, those overseeing/managing such events and maneuvers justify doing so by the teachings found within the Torah, Old Testament, or whatever the hell (literally) we want to call it.

And yet, despite these very frank, flagrant, and glaringly obvious admissions on the part of those who operate under the spell of Torah Judaism that indeed it is this infernal book and its racist, elitist protocols that guides and animates their criminal Judaic behavior, nevertheless, there are those–again, in depressingly high numbers–who will run to the defense of Torah-based Judaism and will instead ascribe the aforementioned criminal behavior to the rejection of the ‘holy and godly’ teachings found within the Torah, despite passages within it that scream out in shrill, ear-splitting decibels passages such as the following–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

‘Your male and female slaves are to come from the nations around you; from them you may buy slaves. You may also buy some of the temporary residents living among you and members of their clans born in your country, and they will become your property. You can will them to your children as inherited property and can make them slaves for life, but you must not rule over your fellow Israelites ruthlessly…’–Leviticus 25:44-46

“Foreigners will rebuild your walls, and their kings will serve you…Your gates will always stand open, day and night, so that the Gentiles may bring you the wealth of their nations and their kings led in triumphal procession, for the nation or kingdom that will not serve you will perish; it will be utterly destroyed.”–Isaiah 60:10-12

Ok, I think we’ve made our point on that one, let’s move on to ‘item B’–an examination of the beating heart of Judaism and the source of all the evil it has brought mankind to both Jews and Gentiles alike since its inception, which can be summed up in just 3 words–

‘incurable pathological narcissism’

Let us revisit the one passage from our esteemed Hebraic author’s essay for reference–

‘By studying and making an effort to follow the Torah, that’s how we serve God and our people, which are one in the same.’

Six simple words–‘which are one in the same’–and there you have the beating heart of this thing known as ‘the Jewish question’.

Put in simpler terms, God–the author of all creation–and the Jewish people are made equal, in the words of our mentally deranged addict of the highly-addictive spiritual narcotic known as Judaism.

This is/has been/always will be the electrical current driving all Judaic behavior. Like no other religion on earth ever existing within human history, Judaism makes its adherents equal with the very ‘god’ which they claim to worship, and thus by doing so, worship themselves, a glaringly obvious fact that has existed now as an open conspiracy against mankind for thousands of years within the pages of the Torah itself, to wit–

‘ For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book Of Deuteronomy

But equally important in understanding the source of this incurable pathological narcissism itself whereby these people EQUATE themselves with their ‘god’ is the VITAL examination of just WHO and WHAT this ‘god’ is.

The ‘god’ of the Hebrews, Israelites, Jews, Khazars, Shmayzars, whatever term we want to use in calling them, does not possess the character qualities of the gods of other peoples and is certainly not the same God as described within the teachings of both Jesus and Mohammed. As made patently clear within the pages of the Torah, he is a violent, vindictive, rapacious, petty, brooding entity who thinks no more about an entire nation of innocent men, women, and children being murdered by his ‘chosen’ people as he does about blowing his nose. He commands that those amongst his ‘chosen’ who gather sticks on the sabbath to start a fire for either cooking their food or warming their home be stoned to death. He orders that wives who run to the defense of their husbands who are being physically attacked by a group of thugs be stoned to death if in the process of trying to protect their husbands, they inadvertently cause pain to their husbands’ testicles.

We could go on and on with similar examples of the type of madness that typifies the personality and mood of the ‘god’ of Judaism, but I think the point has been made.

But the real issue to all of this is as follows–If the Jews equate themselves to this ‘god’ and make themselves ‘equal’ to him (as clearly our esteemed Hebraic author does) is it any wonder then why throughout history and right up to the present time they have behaved badly, resorting to chicanery, violence, duplicity, etc, when–after all–these are the means and methods of Yahweh, the Judaic ‘god’, as clearly laid out within the pages of the Torah itself?

Therefore, since the Jews are–as our esteemed Hebraic author proudly states–‘one and the same’ with this god, why should anyone be surprised when in fact they mirror and mimic his actions, whether it is in the Middle East or on Wall Street?

And yet, despite what (I think) has been a perfectly reasonable, rational deconstruction of just what the source of the problem is which is fueling all the major geo-political fires of the world, nevertheless–in the words of history’s greatest anti-Judaic teacher, Jesus Christ–‘like a dog returning to its vomit’, someone will undoubtedly respond to all of this in the comments section by posting some idiotic video of the ‘good’ Jews of Neturei Karta as they ‘condemn’ Zionism under the pretext that it ‘violates the peaceful and inherently altruistic teachings of Judaism as handed down in the Torah’.

As we say here often–wait for it, watch for it, because it is coming.

Fred Menachem for Times of Israel

Growing up, I had a strong sense of my people and my culture. My heart was Jewish, my soul was Jewish, yet I had little understanding or interest in the religious element. There were times when I suffered with the inferiority complex that so many of us who are different often do, constantly vacillating between pride and shame. I would squirm in my seat when my teacher, unable to pronounce my last name would call it out on the first day of school, never knowing when I would have to endure the laughter and the stares of the non-Jewish kids. I did my best to fit in, to be ‘All American’, apologizing for my ethnicity while doing everything in my power to tone down my ‘Jewishness’. I questioned why in a modern world we would follow religious rules that seemed archaic. I believed wholeheartedly in what I thought were the tenets of Judaism, to be a moral person, to do Mitzvot, to stand up against anti-Semitism and commit to making the world a better place. While those are all important, I now realize the fallacy of my thinking and how I had it all wrong.

Today I recognize that being Jewish isn’t a choice we make, it’s not a light switch that we can turn off and on. It’s the essence of our very being. Judaism is not always about personal happiness and doing as we please, sometimes we must suffer through difficult circumstances in order to evolve and get closer to God. Being a Jew comes with great responsibility as our Torah requires us to look beyond ourselves and consider the well-being of others. Judaism requires routine and discipline, fighting our animal soul when it gets out of balance and making a consistent effort to evolve, striving to align ourselves with our Godly soul, hopefully elevating to a higher spiritual plane. It’s about taking contrary action, and not feeding our own selfish wants and needs, in spite of our feelings. Judaism, and by that I mean the Torah, is our guidebook for everyday living. By studying and making an effort to follow it, that’s how we serve God and our people, which are one in the same.

When I first came to Israel in July of 2016, I was going through a particularly difficult time and searching for purpose. I was lost and a bit confused, being thrown into a religious community that I couldn’t quite comprehend. Messaging is important and Torah wasn’t delivered in a way that made sense. It wasn’t palatable to me. Yet today, my perspective has changed, I’m coming to terms with our practice, it’s starting to percolate.

I now realize why our small tribe of people, beginning with our forefathers, Abraham, Isaac and Jacob and our matriarchs, Sarah, Rebekah, Rachel and Leah have carried on despite the misfortune and destruction that has wreaked havoc on our people. I understand now why the Romans who destroyed our Temple, the Spaniards who expelled us during the Spanish Inquisition, the Nazis who murdered 6 million of us in the Holocaust and all of the other atrocities could not break us or lead us into extinction. I often ask myself two questions, Have we survived solely because tragedy and persecution has made us strong, or is it our Torah that keeps us together, giving us the strength to continue despite our calamitous history?

I believe it’s the latter.

The odds have always been stacked against us, we have been betrayed, persecuted, scapegoated and expelled from country after country. We have been hated more than any other nation on the planet, yet we have persevered despite the most heinous of circumstances and countless attempts to wipe us us off the face of the earth. We have refused to give up our beliefs and to fully assimilate and for that we have paid a heavy price. For thousands of years, despite this systematic and consistent persecution, we held on to our Torah beliefs and we have not perished. It’s for these reasons why we must pass Jewish learning, prayer and practice down to our children and to future generations.

Before 1948 and the founding of the Jewish State of Israel, it had been over 3000 years since we had a permanent home, the only true consistency has been our Torah. It’s the only thing that has and will ever truly guarantee the survival of the Jewish people.