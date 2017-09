Conan and the Barbarians: Talk Show Host’s Propaganda Tour Stars Israeli Soldiers and Al Qaeda Jewhadists

ALTERNET – Popular TV late-night talk show host and former funny man Conan O’Brien took an extended trip to Israel in August to do what was effectively public relations work for a state that a recent, censored United Nations report characterized as “an apartheid regime” that “renders opposition to racial domination illegal.” During his trip, O’Brien trained with soldiers from the Israel Defense Forces, which has for 50 years illegally militarily occupied Palestinian land and killed thousands of Palestinian civilians. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

