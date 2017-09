India has lost the plot, says it’s ready for war with China AND Pakistan

SOTT – As China has economic interests throughout South East Asia, including in Myanmar, Modi’s ‘pivot south’ is increasingly understood as a means to try and gain an upper hand against China in a trade war, rather than a border war, even though Modi’s Army Chief is implying that border wars remain a priority from the perspective of the Indian military. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/08/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.