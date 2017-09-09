«
Israeli school opens in jewhadist-occupied Syrian province of Idleb


FORT RUSS – An American-Israeli businessman and a “philanthropist” named Mordechai Kahana has established an elementary school in the northwestern Syrian province of Idleb, Maariv’s Israeli website NRG claims. The school employs 15 teachers and currently receives about 90 Syrian pupils. The pupils will reportedly be able to continue their studies at the Israeli high schools and universities. CONTINUE READING

  1. #1 by Liberty4awl on 09/09/2017 - 9:34

    Fort Russ fails the test of truth. I am banned for posting it and my opinion of J.E.W.S. (Jewish Elite Without Souls). It seems Fort Russ is part of the judaic deception posting some real news then keeping any further comments or research out of sight. The comments allowed show my take and the fact that judaic censorship is failing. How about going over to Fort Russ and posting more of how the world is coming to see J.E.W.S. for what t.h.e.y. (T=the H=hebrews E=enslaving Y=you) are?

  2. #2 by Derek on 09/09/2017 - 9:34

    https://translate.googleusercontent.com/translate_c?depth=1&hl=en&rurl=translate.google.com&sl=iw&sp=nmt4&tl=en&u=http://www.nrg.co.il/Scripts/artPrint/artPrintNew2015.php%3Ffilename%3D/online/1/ART2/893/209.html&usg=ALkJrhhgW-J4QovxmchfCjqjDuJA32CiPQ

    Moti Kahana, expressed his hope that the students who study at the school will recognize Israel differently, and may even once get to the universities in Israel. In a conversation with 360, he said, “We are making a move here aimed at bringing as many Syrian children into school as possible, and this move joins other activities that I am sure will bring about a change in the attitude of the Syrian people toward Israel.”

    Brainwash them from an early age to love Israel in other words.

    By the way this is the guy who flew McCain to Syria
    http://bhcourier.com/brigitte-gabriel-greg-krentzman-moti-kahana-leo-melamed-special-temple-of-the-arts-yom-kippur-guests/

    Moti Kahana, an American-Israeli businessman and philanthropist born in Jerusalem who has provided humanitarian relief for Syrian civilians. Kahana financed the opposition group, which took Senator John McCain to visit war-torn Syria. Kahana rescued the last Jewish family from Aleppo, and recovered ancient Jewish artifacts, including Torah scrolls, in danger of destruction from synagogues in Syria. He has been called the Jewish Raoul Wallenberg for providing passports to hundreds of Syrian opposition members and their families. In 2013 he founded http://www.Amaliah.org based in New York City, which is now working in tandem with the Israeli Defense Force and Syrian local council, toward a goal of bringing more than a million Syrians back home to a designated safe zone territory in Southern Syria on the border with Israel. Kahana is currently working on a book, Looking for God in Syria.

    Pity there are children at these schools acting as human shields – they should be wiped out with a couple of 3M-54 Калибр (Kalibr)

