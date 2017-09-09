Israeli school opens in jewhadist-occupied Syrian province of Idleb



FORT RUSS – An American-Israeli businessman and a “philanthropist” named Mordechai Kahana has established an elementary school in the northwestern Syrian province of Idleb, Maariv’s Israeli website NRG claims. The school employs 15 teachers and currently receives about 90 Syrian pupils. The pupils will reportedly be able to continue their studies at the Israeli high schools and universities. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

