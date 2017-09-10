52 American Police Officers Participate in ‘Unity Tour’ Delegation to Israel

BREAKING ISRAEL NEWS – Fifty-two American police officers arrived in Israel Sunday as part of a “Police Unity Tour” delegation.

Officers from both countries participated in a joint ceremony, saluting one another and standing at attention as the flags of both nations were raised and the American and Israeli national anthems were played.

“We have the utmost respect for you, and we will do everything to make you feel at home,” an Israeli police officer stated while addressing his American counterparts during the ceremony.

The Israeli officer also took a moment to commemorate fallen police officers from both countries. “In their names we stand here,” he said.

While in Israel, the American officers are learning techniques from the Israelis, touring the country and participating in a ceremony to commemorate the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

U.S. law enforcement and security delegations frequently visit Israel to learn cutting-edge security and counter-terrorism techniques, defying criticism from various anti-Israel groups regarding the American officers’ training relationship with the Israel Police.