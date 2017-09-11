How They Do It–16 years on, US and Israel mourn 9/11 attacks, laud anti-terror alliance



US ambassador praises Israel for standing by America, says relationship strengthened, as relatives read names of victims at Ground Zero in New York Times of Israel Holding photos and reading names of loved ones lost 16 years ago, 9/11 victims’ relatives and others marked the anniversary of the attacks at Ground Zero on Monday with a solemn and personal ceremony. In Israel, an estimated 500 people gathered at the KKL-JNF Jewish National Fund’s “Living Memorial” in the Jerusalem Hills at the US Embassy’s official memorial ceremony for the attacks of September 11, 2001, which took 2,977 lives, including those of five Israelis. The victims died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, hurling America into a new consciousness of the threat of global terrorism. Speaking at the 9/11 Living Memorial Plaza in the Arazim Valley outside Jerusalem, US ambassador to Israel David Friedman lauded the strong friendship between US and Israel. “Israel and the United States will always stand together and fight for the total defeat of radical Islamic terrorism,” Friedman said. “In the 16 years following the disaster in the US, Israel and its allies have strengthened and flourished, while terrorist organizations such as ISIS, Al-Qaeda and Hamas continue to weaken,” said Friedman. Israel “mourned for America” in the wake of the attacks, he added, noting that the Jewish state was the only country other than the US to erect a memorial with all of the victims’ names. “9/11 was not only an attack on the US, but on democracy and freedom. Israel and the US are bound forever by these basic values,” Herzog said. In New York, about a thousand 9/11 family members, survivors, rescuers and officials were gathered as the ceremony at the World Trade Center began with a moment of silence and tolling bells. Then, relatives began reading out the names of the nearly 3,000 people killed in the deadliest terror attack on American soil. As they read, some said they couldn’t believe 16 years had passed since a tragedy that still seemed, on the anniversary, so present. Some had never even had a chance to meet the relatives they lost. “I wish more than anything that I could have met you,” Ruth Daly said, her voice breaking, after she read names in remembrance of her slain grandmother, Ruth Sheila Lapin. “I’m very proud to be your namesake. I hope you’re watching down on me from heaven.” Others hoped for a return to the unity they sensed after the attacks. Magaly Lemagne, who lost her brother, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Officer David Prudencio Lemagne, wept silently before collecting herself to speak. “Our country came together that day. And it did not matter what color you were, or where you were from,” she said. “I hope as we commemorate the 16th anniversary of 9/11, everyone will stop for a moment and remember all the people who gave their lives that day. “Maybe then we can put away our disagreements and become one country again.” Expressing similar hopes, Nicholas Haros Jr. said the country’s response to catastrophic recent hurricanes Harvey and Irma reminded him of the days after September 11. He lost his mother, Frances. Sixteen years later, the quiet rhythms of commemoration have become customs: a recitation of all the names of the dead, moments of silence and tolling bells, and two powerful light beams that shine through the night. Yet each ceremony also takes on personal touches. Over the years, some name-readers have added messages ranging from the universal (“the things we think separate us really don’t — we’re all part of this one Earth”) to the personal (“I love you and miss you. Go Packers!”). President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker observing the anniversary for the first time as the nation’s leader, observed a moment of silence at the White House with first lady Melania Trump. The Trumps also planned to participate in a 9/11 observance at the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, were to host a private observance for victims’ relatives there on Monday morning. After the names were read at that ceremony, a public observance, with a wreath-laying and remarks, were scheduled. Vice President Mike Pence and US Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke were scheduled to deliver remarks at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville. It is on the rural field where one of the airliners crashed after passengers and crew fought to wrest control away from the terrorists who had hijacked it and were heading for Washington. Construction continues at the Shanksville memorial, where ground was broken Sunday for a 93-foot (28 meters) tall Tower of Voices to honor the 33 passengers and seven crew members who died. The ceremony, amid the waterfall pools and lines of trees on the National September 11 Memorial plaza, strives to be apolitical. Politicians can attend, but since 2011, they have not been allowed to read names or deliver remarks. Yet last year’s 15th-anniversary ceremony became entangled in the narrative of a fractious presidential campaign when Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton left abruptly, stumbled into a van and ultimately revealed she had been diagnosed days earlier with pneumonia. The episode fed into questions that then-Republican nominee Trump had repeatedly raised about Clinton’s stamina and transparency. She took three days off to recover, and Trump used footage of her stagger in a campaign advertisement. Trump has often invoked his memories of 9/11 to highlight his hometown’s resilience and responders’ bravery. Some of his recollections have raised eyebrows, particularly remarks while talking about Muslims that “thousands of people were cheering” in Jersey City, New Jersey, as the towers fell. There is no evidence in news archives of mass celebrations by Muslims there. Meanwhile, rebuilding and reimagining continues at ground zero. The third of four planned office towers is set to open next year; so is a Greek Orthodox church, next to the trade center site, that was crushed by the South Tower’s collapse. Work toward a $250 million performing arts center continues after a design was unveiled last fall. Most recently, plans were announced this spring to transform a grassy clearing on the memorial plaza into a walkway and an area dedicated to 9/11 rescue and recovery workers, including those who died of illnesses years after being exposed to smoke, dust and ash at ground zero. Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 09/11/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.