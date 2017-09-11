Lest We Forget– What Did Israel Know in Advance of the 9/11 Attacks?

continue reading
This entry was posted on 09/11/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 09/11/2017, 9:34 and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by stevegmorminogmailcom on 09/11/2017 - 9:34
Israel, factions of our government and always the GREEDY FEW were responsible.
On Mon, Sep 11, 2017 at 12:30 PM, The Ugly Truth wrote:
> TUT editor posted: ” continue reading” >