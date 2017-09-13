Judgement Day for the entire nation

ed note–please read through this carefully, and pay particular attention to those sections highlighted in red.

As we say here often, those who engage in the ridiculous assertion that Judaism and the toxic thought processes that it produces are inconsequential to the bigger events taking place on the world stage do so at the peril of the entire planet. Judaism is not some tangential philosophy being practiced by just a handful of cultists living in some remote mountainous area no one has ever heard of. It is LITERALLY the operating system of all Western politics/policies these days and maintains a stranglehold over the economic, cultural, military and media levers of western society, which is THE dominant player on the world stage these days.

Having said this, it is important to remember that the manner by which these rabbis carry themselves, in a very unassuming way, dressing very modestly, not living ‘large and in charge’ and in your face with their chutzpah, is nothing but a ruse of sorts. They remain behind the scenes, operating in a very quiet manner, but they are the BEATING HEART of Judea Inc and all its plans for the world. All those who do operate out in the open, up front and center, large and in charge, get their intellectual marching orders from those operating at the top of the pyramid such as the ‘good Rabbi’ who penned this essay.

Now, what makes this essay so important is that–briefly yet clearly–it temporarily disengages that cloaking device which organized Jewish interests employ on a daily basis in order to keep Gentiledom asleep and unconcerned about its real nature and its real aims. In it, we can piece together the various parts of this Judaic puzzle which they regularly attempt to conceal through clever words and clever deceptions, and it is not something benign for the rest of mankind in the least. Please consider just a few of the ‘good Rabbi’s’ words contained herein–

‘God’s judgement of Israel affects the entire world, for Israel is to the nations as the heart is to the limbs of man’s body, and the entire existence of the world is dependent upon Israel who are required to reveal in the world the light of the Torah so as to guide it to its complete ‘tikkun’, or redemption. Thus, ever since the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai, the world exists in the merit of Israel’s adherence to Torah and mitzvoth, and the redemption of the world is dependent on Israel’s repentance. Since the responsibility placed on the shoulders of the Jewish people is immense, Israel’s punishment for sinning is greater than that of the Gentiles for their own iniquities. On the other hand, Israel’s reward for choosing good is greater, for by doing so, they bring blessing and redemption to the entire world.’

In other words, all the bloodthirsty, genocidal commandments contained within the Torah (yes, the same Torah which various ‘experts’ in this movement claim no longer holds sway over Judaic thinking) must be employed if the GAAAAWD of Israel is to be appeased and his rage satiated.

WWIII anyone?

Next–

‘Ostensibly, according to the rules of judgment, if, God forbid, Israel were to chose evil, God would obliterate them and destroy the entire world.’

Israel ‘choosing evil’ in this regard means NOT fulfilling the dictates of the Torah, specifically those dictates as follows–

‘When the LORD your God brings you into the land you are to possess and casts out the many peoples living there, you shall then slaughter them all and utterly destroy them…You shall save nothing alive that breathes…You shall make no agreements with them nor show them any mercy. You shall destroy their altars, break down their images, cut down their groves and burn their graven images with fire. For you are a holy people unto the LORD thy God and He has chosen you to be a special people above all others upon the face of the earth…’–Book of Deuteronomy

And–

‘Go to the hill-country and all the places nigh thereunto… into Arabia, the hill-country and in the Lowland, in the South and by the sea-shore, the land of the Canaanites, and Lebanon, as far as the great river, the river Euphrates…Go in therefore and possess the land which the Lord swore unto your fathers, to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob, unto them and to their seed after them…Every place whereon the sole of your foot shall tread shall be yours, from the wilderness, and Lebanon, from the river Euphrates, even unto the hinder sea shall be your border…From the wilderness, and this Lebanon, even unto the great river, the Euphrates, all the land of the Hittites, and unto the Great Sea toward the going down of the sun, shall be your border…Behold, I will send my terror ahead of you and throw into confusion every nation you encounter…I will make all your enemies turn their backs and run. I will send the hornet ahead of you to drive them out of your way until you have increased enough to take possession of the land…I will establish your borders from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea, and from the desert to the Euphrates River. I will give into your hands the people who live in the land, and you will drive them out before you. Do not make a covenant with them or let them live in your land or they will cause you to sin against me, because the worship of their gods will certainly be a snare to you…’

etc, etc, etc…But hey, as we are told on a daily basis, it is Zionism we have to worry about, not Judaism, which is a ‘holy’ religion, devoted to the worship of GAAAWD.

Rabbi Eliezer Melamed, Israel National News

Many people erroneously believe that the reward and punishment written in the Torah pertaining to life in this world is directed primarily to individuals – if one follows the path of Torah and mitzvoth, he will enjoy wealth and happiness and a good and healthy life. If this is the case, an alarming question then arises: How are there righteous people who suffer from poverty, disease and ridicule, while there are wicked people who enjoy prosperity, health and honor? In truth, however, the reward and punishment written in the Torah were written for ‘Clal Yisrael’ (the entire physical and spiritual community of Israel, past, present, and future), for indeed, when the Torah speaks of reward, it is described as rain falling over all the Land, a blessing for the harvest of the entire country, economic welfare for the ‘clal’, a general state of health and fertility, peace in the Land, victories over our enemies, a respectable status in the world, and above all, the dwelling of the Shekhina (Divine Presence). On the other hand, punishment is represented as the cessation of rain and dew, the harvest of the Land is cursed, poverty and hunger, plagues, defeat at the hands of our enemies, concealment of the Divine Presence, enslavement to other nations, and exile. True, the blessings and curses in the Torah portion BeChuko-tai are written in the plural, while those in the portion of Ki Tavo are written in the singular, nevertheless in both forms, the intention is for ‘Clal Yisrael’ (as explained by Rashi, Deuteronomy 28:23).

Reward and Freedom of Choice

If the bulk of reward and punishment in this world were for the individual, we would have no freedom of choice, and no expression of the image of God in which we were created; for who would be a fool to sin if immediately afterwards he would lose his reputation, money, and become ill? But when judgement is for the ‘clal’, it naturally evolves over a long and complex process, and as a result, the fate of an individual relies to a large extent on his over-all destiny, and not on his individual decisions, and thus, each individual chooses his path according to his beliefs and values.

At any rate, the judgement remains unchanged, for in the ‘Olam HaNeshamot’ (the ‘World of Souls’), ‘Gan Eden’ (Heaven), and ‘Gehinom’ (Hell), every individual receives what he rightly deserves.

The General Prayer on Rosh Hashana

Since primarily the reward and punishment written in the Torah deal with ‘Clal Yisrael’, judgement on Rosh Hashana is mainly for ‘Clal Y’Israel’, and the world at large. Therefore, in the ‘Amidah’ (silent) prayer of Rosh Hashanah, in the blessing of the day, our primary request is for the dwelling of the Shekhina and the revelation of God’s kingdom in the world, upon which all blessing is dependent. “Our God and the God of our ancestors, may your sovereignty be acknowledged throughout the world. May your splendor and majestic glory be reflected in the lives of all who dwell on earth. May all that you have made be aware that you are their Maker, and may all that you have created acknowledge that you are their Creator; and may all that breathe the breath of life proclaim: The Eternal, God of Israel, reigns and His sovereignty embraces everything in the universe.”

Israel’s Judgement

Israel’s judgement affects the entire world, for Israel is to the nations as the heart is to the limbs of man’s body, and the entire existence of the world is dependent on Israel who are required to reveal in the world the light of the Torah so as to guide it to its complete ‘tikkun’, or redemption. As our Sages said: “The Holy One, blessed be He, stipulated with the Works of Creation and said to them: ‘If Israel accepts the Torah, you shall exist; but if not, I will turn you back into chaos and anarchy'” (Shabbat 88a).

Thus, ever since the giving of the Torah on Mount Sinai, the world exists in the merit of Israel’s adherence to Torah and mitzvoth, and the redemption of the world is dependent on Israel’s repentance. Since the responsibility placed on the shoulders of the Jewish people is immense, Israel’s punishment for sinning is greater than that of the Gentiles for their own iniquities. On the other hand, Israel’s reward for choosing good is greater, for by doing so, they bring blessing and redemption to the entire world.

Therefore, the beginning of judgment on Rosh Hashanah is for the nation of Israel, as it is said: “Sound the shofar at Rosh-Chodeshand at full moon for the pilgrim feast, because this is a law for Israel, a ruling of the God of Ya‘akov” (Psalms 81:3-5), and after Israel is judged, God judges all the other nations (Rosh Hashana 8: 1-2).

‘Netzach Yisrael’ – The Eternity of Israel

Ostensibly, according to the rules of judgement, if, God forbid, Israel were to chose evil, God would obliterate them and destroy the world. But God chose His people and made a covenant with them, and therefore, even if their sins are immeasurable, He will not abandon them, but punish them with terrible suffering, and with poured-out fury, reign over Israel so they return to the proper path. As stated at the end of the words of the curses: “Thus, even when they are in their enemies’ land, I will not grow so disgusted with them nor so tired of them that I would destroy them and break My covenant with them, since I am the Lord their God. I will therefore remember the covenant with their original ancestors whom I brought out of Egypt in the sight of the nations, so as to be a God to them. I am God” (Leviticus 26:44-45).

We have also learned in the Torah portions of the blessings and curses in the book of Deuteronomy, that in the end, after all the torment, God will punish the wicked who persecuted Israel twice as much for their sins, redeem His people, and reconcile them to His land, as it is written: “For He will avenge His servants’ blood. He will bring vengeance upon His foes, and reconcile His people to His land” (Deuteronomy 32:43), and, “For Hashem will not desert his people, he will not abandon his heritage” (Psalms 94:14).

Thus, we find that the judgement on Rosh Hashana is not about Israel’s existence in this world and the World to Come, but rather, about in what manner they will live – whether in peace and blessing, or vice versa, God forbid. Israel is also guaranteed of the Redemption’s arrival, however, if they repent, the Redemption will come quickly and calmly; if Israel does not repent, after a lengthy exile, painful and horrible agonies will occur, and subsequently, the exiled will be gathered, the Land built, and we will continue our spiritual ascent, until we merit redemption and complete repentance (Sanhedrin 97b, 98a; Zohar 3, 66:2).

Judgment for Individuals on Rosh Hashana

Although the primary judgement and reward and punishment is for the ‘clal’, individuals are also judged on Rosh Hashana, but their judgement relies greatly on the judgement of ‘Clal Yisrael’. For example, when the nation finds itself in the course of destruction and exile, the assessment of each individual is whether his standing is at the lowest point, or, despite the harsh reality, he merits some reprieve. If the nation is on a course of aliyah, prosperity and redemption, the assessment is whether one will also have a share in the blessing. Occasionally, in good times, the wicked receive only an apparent blessing, which they lose over time; and sometimes, in periods of calamity, the righteous are punished with superficial punishments that over time lead to blessings. Thus, on the one hand, the judgement is exact and precise, but on the other hand, it is strongly influenced by the times – all for the sake of maintaining freedom of choice, and ‘tikkun olam’.

The Need for the Beit HaMikdash

Consequently, we can understand the importance of focusing on the Beit HaMikdash (the Holy Temple) and the need to place it at the top of the public agenda, because it expresses the sanctity of ‘Clal Yisrael’ – the ‘kodesh ha’clali’ (universal holiness) revealed in the world by way of Israel.

And should one ask: Why is a particular place, or a specific building so important – after all, the most import thing is one’s heart and thoughts? To such a question, we will respond that without the tangible place – thoughts, ideals, and morality dissipate into thin air. For example, instead of actually helping the poor, it would be possible, so to speak, to ensure them that after they die, they will be rewarded in the World to Come; instead of actually combating the wicked, we could be satisfied with them being punished in hell; instead of imposing the values ​​of morality and justice in the world, it would be enough to settle for a ‘victory of the spirit’.

Indeed, when there was no other option, and we were enslaved to evil kingdoms in the exile, all that was left was to believe that in the end, spirituality would triumph, and the Beit HaMikdash would be rebuilt, as we expressed in all our prayers and blessings – and this belief we held, stood for us against all those who tried to destroy us.

However, when we are able to act, belief alone in the “victory of the spirit” expresses a terrible heresy in the ability of holiness to influence and remedy life. And from here, the path leading to idolatry is short, in other words, to a foreign belief that the forces operating in the world are disconnected from the One God, and only a miracle, so to speak, can save the ‘tzaddikim’ (righteous), because nature itself is completely detached from the ‘Shekhina’ (Divine Presence). This is what our Sages meant when they said that Jews living outside of the Land of Israel are considered idolaters (Ketubot 110b), because they are unable to reveal the action of holiness in this world. This is the terrible despair that all our eminent and righteous Torah scholars warned of.

The Struggle for the Temple Mount

Today, if the appearance of the ‘kodesh ha’clali’ (universal sanctity) in the world is truly important to us, we are obliged to make further progress, and the next stage required is to act with all our might to reveal the glory of the God of Israel on the Temple Mount, and remove all signs of hatred and contempt for Israel’s sacred ideals, as we say in the prayers of the ‘Yamim Nora’im’ (Days of Awe): “And therefore, Lord our God: Grant also, we pray, that your people Israel may live in dignity…grant joy to your land of Israel, and gladness to your holy city, Jerusalem…speed the time when those who love righteousness will behold these days and rejoice…when wickedness shall be silenced and every form of violence vanish like vapor, because you will cause the rule of arrogance to cease from the earth. And you will reign, you alone, over all humanity through Mount Zion, the place of your glorious shrine of old, and through Jerusalem, your holy city”.

Those Traveling Abroad to Gravesites of the Righteous

Those traveling on Rosh Hashana to the gravesites of the righteous must be extremely cautious not to harm the awe-inspiring foundation of the sanctity of ‘Clal Yisrael’ revealed in Eretz Yisrael. Possibly, if they pray intensely for ‘Clal Yisrael’, the building of the Beit HaMikdash, and Israeli sovereignty over the Temple Mount, and courageously act upon it when they return to Israel, – perhaps it may be of benefit to them that their ‘yeridah’ (descent) will be for the sake of ‘aliyah’. But if they forget the Temple Mount and their duty to act for the building of the nation, the land, and the Temple, their descent from the Land of Israel to pray for their own good will be considered a sin.

When Religion is “Private”, it Drives People Away

The abandonment of religion in recent generations is also due to the fact that souls are thirsty for the revelation of the ‘kodesh ha’clali’ (universal sanctity), and as long as religion is primarily reliant on the minute details of “tzav l’tzav, kav l’kav, ze’er po, ze’er sham” (precept upon precept, line upon line, here a little, there a little), it fails to arouse people’s hearts. But when we elevate the idea of ​​the ‘kodesh ha’clali’, whose primary goal is the vision of ‘tikkun olam’ in the word of God – from the fountain of the ‘kodesh ha’clali’, all springs will be filled with the living water.